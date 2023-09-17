WILDWOOD — The annual Convention of New Jersey State Firemen and Life Members wrapped up their three-day meeting in the city with a parade Saturday.
On Friday and Saturday, firetrucks from around the state were displayed in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lots, and vendors were set up at Fox Park across the street. Also on display were apparatuses and equipment used by the different departments.
Saturday afternoon’s parade wrapped up the weekend.
The Five Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association presents the exhibition and parade. The parade runs two miles along New Jersey Avenue from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest north toward 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. Over 300 pieces of apparatus from over four states compete for prizes, according to njfireexpo.com.
