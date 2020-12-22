NJ Economic Development Authority seeking input to improve state's child care sector

TRENTON – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is looking for input on ways to expand child care services in the state.

The NJEDA, in coordination with the departments of Human Services (DHS) and Children and Families (DCF), earlier this month issued a "Request for Information" to identify business challenges that these providers face as they operate throughout COVID-19.

Responses are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021. The RFI can be found at https://www.njeda.com/Bidding-Opportunities-General/Economic-Transformation-RFIs.

The NJEDA is looking to better understand the short- and long-term challenges child care providers are facing in their business operations, including challenges to accessing public resources and private capital. It is also requesting ideas on solutions to these challenges, including training and technical assistance programs for child care providers on business operations; expanded partnerships among providers; and funding sources to support child care operations.

The authority will use the input gathered to strengthen the Garden State’s child care sector by identifying strategies, programs, or other initiatives that could shore up critical resources as the state continues to respond to the pandemic.

