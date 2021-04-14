NJ DEP seeking approval for Japanese stiltgrass management

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection wants approval from the Pinelands Commission to get rid of an invasive plant species.
According to the DEP, Japanese stiltgrass "alters the structure of natural plant communities and reduces biodiversity by displacing indigenous herbaceous vegetation through its dense growth." Japanese barberry has also been identified in the region.
The department stated in a public notice that it plans to do spot treatments of herbicides to facilitate the reestablishment of native species in Bass River Township.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
