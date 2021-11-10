NJ COVID cases over 1,500, 12 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
New positive cases: 1,561
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 1,054,137
Total number of deaths: 25,328
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,906,341
Rate of transmission: 0.97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,210 cases, 738 deaths, 349,232 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,387 cases, 199 deaths, 130,713 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,469 cases, 449 deaths, 166,789 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 83,652 cases, 2,212 deaths, 672,817 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 11
Note: County vaccine doses were not available
Source: N.J. Department of Health
