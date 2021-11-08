 Skip to main content
NJ COVID cases back over 1,000, 27 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
NJ COVID cases back over 1,000, 27 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 1,082

New deaths: 27

Total number of positive cases: 1,051,277

Total number of deaths: 25,301

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,808,099

Rate of transmission: 0.98

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,125 cases, 738 deaths, 349,232 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 6,371 cases, 198 deaths, 130,713 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 18,412 cases, 448 deaths, 166,789 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 83,323 cases, 2,205 deaths, 672,817 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 9

Note: County vaccine doses were not available

Source: N.J. Department of Health

