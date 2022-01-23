NJ cold case detectives seeking answers in 1980 death of Debbie Sadusky in Margate

The next morning, Margeson awoke to find that the boat on which he’d seen the man and woman sitting had somehow sunk.

It wasn’t until the following day, when they towed the boat to nearby Longport to be hauled out of the bay, that Debbie Sadusky’s body was discovered inside the cabin.

The way that Margate police officers handled the case still troubles Margeson. Once he learned that a woman had been found inside the boat, he went to police to tell them everything he knew. He recalls being shocked by an officer’s creepy attitude.

“He says: ‘You’re an avid fisherman, right? What would you do if you were out fishing and you pulled her naked body in?’” Margeson said. “And he’s grinning as he’s saying it.”

Margeson, who has two daughters, was furious. Then, he said, police seemed to view him as a suspect in Sadusky’s death. But they never bothered to talk to his wife or best friend, who also slept on his boat that night, he said.

“Jackasses” is how Margeson described the local investigators. “How do you drown accidentally, naked, in the cabin of a boat? They were busy focusing on me, and they had a composite sketch.”