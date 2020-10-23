 Skip to main content
NJ Coastal Coalition creates photo archive of coastal flooding hot spots
NJ Coastal Coalition creates photo archive of coastal flooding hot spots

For four hours on an October Saturday, a small caravan of cars crisscrossed its way from the bridges to the beaches and all of the hot spots for coastal flooding in between.

There was no coastal flooding that day, making the hardest part walking along the side of the Black Horse Pike, cars whizzing by, keeping composure for a few seconds as Dan Skeldon and Palma Accardi, of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, smiled and waved for the camera.

The goal? To inform homeowners and visitors that, for more than 90% of the year, the shore is an easygoing, great place to be. The rest can present challenges in the form of coastal flooding.

“We’re taking photos of areas that typically do flood but also can be beautiful vacation spots or home for many of us,” said Accardi, co-host of Tidal Flooding Talk, a weekly show hosted by the Coastal Coalition.

Accardi and the caravan went from Egg Harbor Township, over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge to Longport, up Absecon Island to Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. From there, they cut back through Atlantic City on the Black Horse Pike, ending again in Egg Harbor Township. Pictures were taken everywhere from busy intersections to sidewalks to boardwalks.

The Coastal Coalition received a grant from the Atlantic County Historical Society to show how usually busy roads can come to a halt with inches, if not feet, of tidal flooding from nor’easters, tropical systems or even strong onshore winds on sunny days.

“We got great archive pictures with storms of the past ... that shows the area at its worst and water at its deepest. We want to just have something to compare it to,” said Dan Skeldon, co-host of Tidal Flooding Talk. “OK, that’s what it looks like underwater, what does it look like when the waves are crashing into the bay and into the ocean?”

While infrequent, coastal flooding has occurred more often in South Jersey in recent decades. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water levels in Atlantic City have risen about an inch every six years, or a little over 4 millimeters a year. In Cape May, it has been about an inch every 5½ years. Rising sea levels, sinking land and increasing impermeable surfaces all play a role.

However, beyond the nuisance flooding are the storms that flood out homes and businesses and bring traffic to a standstill for hours. Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 and the 1944 Great Atlantic Hurricane all brought major tidal flooding to the area. It’s a reminder of the rising tide’s fury and the inspiration to spend hours documenting the flooding hot spots in the county.

“If you see the two pictures side by side, it enhances the understanding of what coastal flooding can do,” Skeldon said.

