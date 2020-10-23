NJ Coastal Coalition creates photo archive of coastal flooding hot spots

For four hours on an October Saturday, a small caravan of cars crisscrossed its way from the bridges to the beaches and all of the hot spots for coastal flooding in between.

There was no coastal flooding that day, making the hardest part walking along the side of the Black Horse Pike, cars whizzing by, keeping composure for a few seconds as Dan Skeldon and Palma Accardi, of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, smiled and waved for the camera.

The goal? To inform homeowners and visitors that, for more than 90% of the year, the shore is an easygoing, great place to be. The rest can present challenges in the form of coastal flooding.

“We’re taking photos of areas that typically do flood but also can be beautiful vacation spots or home for many of us,” said Accardi, co-host of Tidal Flooding Talk, a weekly show hosted by the Coastal Coalition.

Accardi and the caravan went from Egg Harbor Township, over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge to Longport, up Absecon Island to Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. From there, they cut back through Atlantic City on the Black Horse Pike, ending again in Egg Harbor Township. Pictures were taken everywhere from busy intersections to sidewalks to boardwalks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}