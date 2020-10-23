NJ Coastal Coalition creates photo archive of coastal flooding hot spots

For four hours on an October Saturday, a small caravan of cars crisscrossed its way from the bridges to the beaches and all of the hot spots for coastal flooding in between.
There was no coastal flooding that day, making the hardest part walking along the side of the Black Horse Pike, cars whizzing by, keeping composure for a few seconds as Dan Skeldon and Palma Accardi, of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, smiled and waved for the camera.
The goal? To inform homeowners and visitors that, for more than 90% of the year, the shore is an easygoing, great place to be. The rest can present challenges in the form of coastal flooding.
“We’re taking photos of areas that typically do flood but also can be beautiful vacation spots or home for many of us,” said Accardi, co-host of Tidal Flooding Talk, a weekly show hosted by the Coastal Coalition.
Accardi and the caravan went from Egg Harbor Township, over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge to Longport, up Absecon Island to Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. From there, they cut back through Atlantic City on the Black Horse Pike, ending again in Egg Harbor Township. Pictures were taken everywhere from busy intersections to sidewalks to boardwalks.
The Coastal Coalition received a grant from the Atlantic County Historical Society to show how usually busy roads can come to a halt with inches, if not feet, of tidal flooding from nor’easters, tropical systems or even strong onshore winds on sunny days.
“We got great archive pictures with storms of the past ... that shows the area at its worst and water at its deepest. We want to just have something to compare it to,” said Dan Skeldon, co-host of Tidal Flooding Talk. “OK, that’s what it looks like underwater, what does it look like when the waves are crashing into the bay and into the ocean?”
While infrequent, coastal flooding has occurred more often in South Jersey in recent decades. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water levels in Atlantic City have risen about an inch every six years, or a little over 4 millimeters a year. In Cape May, it has been about an inch every 5½ years. Rising sea levels, sinking land and increasing impermeable surfaces all play a role.
However, beyond the nuisance flooding are the storms that flood out homes and businesses and bring traffic to a standstill for hours. Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 and the 1944 Great Atlantic Hurricane all brought major tidal flooding to the area. It’s a reminder of the rising tide’s fury and the inspiration to spend hours documenting the flooding hot spots in the county.
“If you see the two pictures side by side, it enhances the understanding of what coastal flooding can do,” Skeldon said.
Accept change
On average, Atlantic City experiences about two dozen coastal flooding events a year, a six fold increase above the 1950s and 1960s yearly average. Sea level rise, sinking land and changing land use all contribute to the reality of increasing water on roads and properties.
The Press' Weather Center section on sea level rise has a multitude of resources on the facts of coastal flooding and what is being done to mitigate the risk.
Know your FEMA flood zone
The FEMA Flood Map Service Center (MSC) is the official public source for flood hazard information produced in support of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Understand your flood risk
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
Consider flood insurance
More than likely, your town already offers a discount on flood insurance through the Community Rating System. Towns that enact certain measures accrue points that allow up to a 45 percent discount on rates. Levels range from 10 to 1, with 1 giving the best deals.
You can find more about flood insurance here.
Prepare yourself
Bookmark www.pressofac.com/weather to learn about coastal flood advisories, watches and warnings. Videos and articles are posted as needed.
The Press' WeatherCenter is the encyclopedia of South Jersey weather. Information on evacuations, emergency plans and more can be found here.
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management is a one stop resource for current conditions, hurricane preparedness, power information and more.
Prepare your home
With coastal flooding a reality that will only increase in the coming decades, mitigation is key to enjoying the shore and your home.
FEMA offers a tip sheet for homeowners on coastal flooding, including options you can take, as well as protective measures.
Follow building regulations
Before you buy or build a home, following government regulations is key to ensuring your home will be safe from occasional tidal flooding. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection explains whether your property is regulated or not. If so, you can select what activities might require a permit.
Let the rain sink in
Collecting rainwater, reducing fertilizer and creating habitats for pollinators all lead to a home that increases its positive environmental impact. You can "build a better yard" through JerseyYards.org interactive map.
Jersey-Friendly Yards also offers a list of Jersey friendly plants that can transform your space, as well as links to purchase them.
Be a good neighbor
Not only is mitigating the flood risk at your home beneficial for your property, but it pays dividends to the neighbors around you. The NJDEP offers "Whole-Community Coastal Climate Resilience Planning" to improve the practice of coastal resilience planning.
Get involved
The Press' Events Calendar will list South Jersey community events to reduce your environmental impact. Annual events like the August Dowbeach Community Meeting in Ventnor and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Earth Day festival give you the opportunity to speak to trusted officials and experts about mitigating flood risk.
The Coastal Restoration Toolkit, part of Restore America's Estuaries, gives you the resources and information needed to spawn your own event in South Jersey.
