NJ Board of Public Utilities approves $1.1 million in grants for EV chargers

New Jersey is further paving the way for electric vehicles, including in Absecon and Atlantic City.

The state Board of Public Utilities has approved nearly $1.1 million in grants for electric vehicle charging stations.

The grants will be used to purchase 223 electric vehicle chargers. They also will prepare charger sites at 67 multi-unit dwellings — apartments, condominiums and mixed-residential buildings — across 41 municipalities.

The California Apartments in Absecon will receive $13,000 total for two chargers and electric-vehicle supply equipment as part of the program.

A property at 3415 Winchester Ave. in Atlantic City will receive $9,500 total for one charger and the related equipment.

NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said the charger program "promotes equitable EV use by increasing the number of chargers available in places where people live but would not otherwise have access to overnight charging.”

“Encouraging the use of electric vehicles is an important part of our Clean Energy Program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a significant portion of which come from gasoline powered cars, and will bring us closer to meeting Governor Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050," Fiordaliso said.

The program is designed to incentivize owners and operators of multi-unit housing to purchase electric vehicle chargers for their residents and guests. To be eligible, the property must have at least five units and dedicated off-street parking.

Available awards include $1,500 toward a dual-port networked Level Two EV charging station, and half of the make-ready cost of Level Two chargers up to $5,000.

Municipalities that are designated as “overburdened” are eligible for $2,000 toward the purchase of a Level Two charging station for a multi-unit property, and three-quarters of the make-ready costs for Level Two chargers up to $7,500.

The NJBPU agreed May 18 to reallocate $4.5 million in unexpended funds to further support the charger program for multi-unit-housing properties. The application period for the program, which had previously closed May 16, is now being extended to June 3.

In addition to helping multi-unit properties purchase chargers, the NJBPU offers an EV Tourism program to place chargers at tourism destinations and a Clean Fleet program that incentivizes government entities to purchase chargers.

For more information, visit njcleanenergy.com/ev.

