NJ BMX Finals being more than 300 riders to EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—More than 350 BMX riders came to Veterans Memorial Park in the township Sunday afternoon to compete in the New Jersey State USA BMX Finals. The riders ranged from two years old to their mid-50’s and came from as far away as Virginia.

The finals consisted of 73 races, according to organizers.

One of the older riders was Troy Haynes, 50, of Neptune, who has been riding since he was 11 years old.

“I love everything about it,” he said of BMX. “Mostly the people.”

He’s been to dozens of finals and nowadays learns from the younger riders.

“I try to encourage them and give them positive direction,” he said. “Most of the time, I'm asking them how to go faster.”

While he doesn’t practice every day, he hits the gym three times a week.

“BMX takes a lot of commitment,” he said. “If you don't stay on your bike, your chances of winning against somebody who does are very slim. It's great exercise. As long as I'm able to do it I’m going to come out here and do it.”

When it was his time to race, he started off good but then had a few hiccups.