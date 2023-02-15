WILDWOOD — A Boardwalk amusement games operator faces a 10-year ban after being found to not be in compliance with state regulatory standards.

Christine Strothers cannot hold an amusement games license after inspectors from the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission found the violations, the state Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Strothers held licenses for games on the Boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood.

Inspections by the commission found several basketballs at one of the facilities were overinflated, unfairly affecting players' chances of winning, the Attorney General's Office said.

The balls registered at double-digit pounds per square inch, according to an order filed with the state Division of Consumer Affairs on Feb. 8.

“Every person who plays an amusement game in the State of New Jersey deserves a fair shot at winning a prize,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “The Jersey Shore is one of the biggest draws in the state for families looking for fun and recreation, and we are making sure those families are not being scammed out of their hard-earned money.”

State plans to help keep boardwalks maintained ATLANTIC CITY — In 1973, Bruce Springsteen told Sandy, “For me this boardwalk life’s through…

Another game Strothers operated failed to properly display prizes available to win, including large plush animals in the stand that were not able to be won, and on another occasion, the operator didn’t show the prizes that could be won, the Attorney General's Office said.

In another instance, at a quarterback challenge game, a player was not given $10 in change owed after paying $20 to participate, the Attorney General's Office said.

Investigators conduct yearly inspections of games of chance along boardwalks, in amusement parks and other entertainment venues.

In 2022, 7,000 inspections resulted in about $35,000 in penalties and violations, the Attorney General's Office said.

“Investigators are always on the lookout to ensure a safe and fair experience for everyone who plays an amusement game on the boardwalk,” said Cari Fais, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Amusement game operators who aren’t playing by the rules spoil the fun for everyone, and they will be held accountable."