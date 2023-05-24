With hopes of blue skies and sunshine, Geoff Rickly, lead singer of the band Thursday, said fans should not expect “War All The Time” when his group performs live on the beach from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday during the Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City.

This September is the 20th anniversary of the ensemble’s third studio album, “War All The Time,” which is its only top-10 Billboard 200 release.

In commemoration, Thursday will play the full-length release in its entirety during the sold out Rocks Off Concert Cruise on Sept. 13 and 14 in New York City and The Fest 21 from Oct. 27 to 29 in Gainesville, Florida.

But they will not play the whole “War All The Time” album in Atlantic City because the recording might be a little too dark, Rickly said.

“It will be a mix of everything because it is during the daytime,” Rickly said. “This (the Adjacent Festival) is a feel-good thing. ... It is spacious, outdoors.”

Thursday will be making a rare live appearance in America’s Favorite Playground. The band played in the resort in November 2006 at the now defunct House of Blues inside the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel, back when it was also a casino.

Other bands at the Adjacent Festival have had more commercial success, but Thursday is known for its compelling live performances.

In Dan Ozzi’s book “Sellout: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007),” Rickly is on the cover in a photo from one of Thursday’s shows. He is in the crowd in front of the stage, mouth open singing with the microphone cord wrapped around his right wrist and the microphone in his right hand capturing the audience members shouting along.

The choice was made to put an image from a Thursday live concert on the cover over more popular bands featured in the same book, such as Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Adjacent headliner Blink-182.

Thursday’s fans are fortunate that the band still exists after forming in 1997 in New Brunswick, Middlesex County.

Thursday went on indefinite hiatus in 2004 for about a year. The band disbanded from 2011 to 2016 and hasn’t released a full-length recording since 2011. The COVID-19 pandemic kept the group from playing in front of a live audience for nearly two years.

Currently, it is a great time for the band, Rickly said.

“There has been a resurgence of love for the band,” he said, adding he really felt it while his group did some dates opening for My Chemical Romance last year. “It’s all bonus time, a nice surprise. It still matters to people.”

Thursday’s second studio album, “Full Collapse” from 2001, has appeared on various best-of emo lists, including those from Consequence of Sound, Kerrang!, NME and Rolling Stone.

The same quintet that created “Full Collapse” — lead guitarist Tom Keeley, rhythm guitarist Steve Pedulla, bassist Tim Payne, drummer Tucker Rule and Rickly — will play Saturday at the Adjacent Festival.

The band has been around long enough to see the type of music they play — Rickly calls it post-hardcore, others call it emo — fall out of favor and come back around again.

It was hard when punk rock and all its offshoots were at the depths of their popularity from 2008 to 2010, Rickly said.

“At the time, there was a complete disregard. It was like taking Patti Smith and turning it into Motley Crue,” he said.

In the late 2000s, people into esoteric, avant-garde music believed Thursday was a corny, mall band, and those who were fans of the more popular punk-pop groups thought Thursday was too avant garde and weird, Rickly said.

During Thursday’s height, the band used to play 250 to 320 shows annually, Rickly said. This year, they weren’t supposed to tour. Besides playing in Atlantic City, the group will be meeting soon to decide what, if any, work it wants to do next year.

“We will be talking about South America,” Rickly said. “We will talk about whether we want to do more ‘War All The Time’ 20th anniversary shows.”