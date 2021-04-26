NJ Appellate Court affirms conviction of Ferdinand Augello in April Kauffman murder

The New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division last week unanimously affirmed the conviction of Ferdinand ‘Freddy’ Augello in relation to the murder of April Kauffman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
On Oct. 2, 2018, an Atlantic County jury unanimously found Augello,65, of Upper Township guilty in the May 10, 2012 murder of April Kauffman, racketeering and drug charges.
Augello was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree leader of a drug trafficking network, first degree racketeering, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
The unanimous decision affirmed the conviction of the trial court and determined that the defendant’s trial was fair and impartial. The appeal was argued by Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor John Santoliquido.
Augello will continue to serve his 55 year sentence in New Jersey state prison.
“Our ability to earn a conviction on this case has restored confidence in the office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor to solve cases when others failed to try," said Prosecutor Tyner. "To think that this case was referred to as cold and that this defendant and his coconspirators who orchestrated the murder of April Kauffman were permitted to walk around free among us is troubling.
“In March 2017 when I began my term I asked our investigators which open cases they believed could be solved," he added. "My investigators informed me unanimously that if given the opportunity to investigate the murder of April Kauffman they believed they could capture those responsible for her murder and earn a conviction."
