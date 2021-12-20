 Skip to main content
NJ announces more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new deaths
NJ announces more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new deaths

U.S. health officials are endorsing "test-to-stay" policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used by many school districts, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when using the approach. At the White House COVID briefing, Walensky called 'Test to Stay' a "promising and now proven strategy." She said the CDC studies released today of experiments in Lake County, Il. and Los Angeles County "demonstrate that Test to Stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely." For the strategy to work, children must wear their masks correctly, close contacts of a positive case were monitored and stayed home if they got sick, and those who did not get sick were regularly tested.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 6,505

New deaths: 11

Total number of positive cases: 1,170,437

Total number of deaths: 25,888

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,811,342

Rate of transmission: 1.21

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 35,467 cases, 761 deaths, 345,702 doses administered

Cape May: 7,165 cases, 206 deaths, 125,644 doses administered

Cumberland: 20,475 cases, 464 deaths, 166,352 doses administered

Ocean: 93,113 cases, 2,278 deaths, 656,484 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 20

Source: N.J. Department of Health

