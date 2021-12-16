NJ announces more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 6,271
New deaths: 16
Total number of positive cases: 1,144,734
Total number of deaths: 25,824
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,744,192
Rate of transmission: 1.26
Cases by county
Atlantic: 34,868 cases, 760 deaths, 344,215 doses administered
Cape May: 6,998 cases, 204 deaths, 125,217 doses administered
Cumberland: 20,152 cases, 461 deaths, 165,356 doses administered
Ocean: 91,676 cases, 2,268 deaths, 653,664 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 16
Source: N.J. Department of Health
