NJ American Water to invest $1.3 million to replace Linwood water main
LINWOOD — New Jersey American Water announced it will invest $1.3 million to replace around 3,800 feet of aging water main.

Also being replaced in the project are four fire hydrants  and 43 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the 8-inch cast iron lines with 12 and 16-inch ductile iron main along Shore Road, Cheltenham Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue. The original lines were installed in the 1910s.

Work by Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. will begin August 2 and is expected to finish in 10 weeks, weather permitting. The company will work 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and traffic restrictions are likely.

Final street restorations will be completed spring 2022.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

