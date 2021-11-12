NJ American Water to begin $900k project to replace water main in part of Ocean City

New Jersey American Water announced in a news release Friday it will replace approximately 3,300 feet of aging water main in Ocean City starting Monday.

The $900,000 project also includes replacing six fire hydrants and 80 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company said it will upgrade the aging 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1910s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along East 10th Street, from Palen to Haven Avenue, and Haven Avenue, from Ninth to 11th Street.

This investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection, the utility said. This improvement is part of the NJAW's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state, the group said.

The project, which will be underway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, likely will affect traffic. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.

The project will be completed within about two months, weather permitting. Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc., will man the project.

