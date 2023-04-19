The state Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday announced nearly $2 million in additional funding for what they said are efforts to ensure the safe and ecologically responsible development of offshore wind energy.

The Offshore Wind Research and Monitoring Initiative will research the potential impacts of offshore wind energy, adding to work by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The initiative is part of a larger collaboration among state, regional and federal entities seeking to protect marine mammals as offshore wind farms develop along the eastern seaboard.

An updated request for proposals was also issued to deploy passive acoustic listening devices that prioritize detection coverage to better monitor and understand whale species habitats, including those of the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Opponents of offshore wind have tied the industry's development to the deaths of dozens of marine mammals off the East Coast since December, though federal and state officials have said there is no evidence tying the two together.

The state is looking to generate 11 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2040, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

“Development of offshore wind energy is a vital component of the Murphy administration’s work to mitigate and respond to the worsening impacts of climate change,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “These projects will continue to advance the collection of baseline scientific information that will help ensure the responsible development and operation of offshore wind facilities that protect our coastline and its natural resources.”

Business meeting highlights economic opportunities of New Jersey's offshore wind industry ATLANTIC CITY — As offshore wind development advances on the East Coast, Ørsted and other co…

A total of $602,135 was awarded to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, to be facilitated by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, for a whale detection buoy that will gather data off Atlantic City. By listening for whales, the state says, the detection system will lessen the risks for potential boat collisions and interference from construction noise by informing NOAA's Slow Zones for Right Whales program.

About $1.2 million was awarded to Monmouth University to monitor the ecology of species in the water near offshore wind development areas, in addition to traditional surveying methods, through an environmental DNA study. The results from the study will be used to analyze potential impacts of offshore wind energy development during and after construction.

About $682,890 was awarded to Stockton University and the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society to study the movements of harbor seals to better understand how they use the space where offshore wind development will occur.

Another $100,000 will go toward a two-year membership in the Responsible Offshore Science Alliance, a nonprofit that researches and monitors the potential effects of offshore wind development on fish and fisheries.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Ocean Wind II have committed about $26 million to regional research and ecological monitoring. The Offshore Wind Research and Monitoring Initiative has provided $8.5 million in funding for offshore wind-related projects, including research and monitoring.

“We are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure our offshore wind projects are implemented in as ecologically responsible a way as possible,” BPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso said.