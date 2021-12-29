NJ again sets one-day COVID-19 case record with 20,000+, 50 deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 20,483
New deaths: 50
Total number of positive cases: 1,288,136
Total number of deaths: 26,118
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,966,561
Rate of transmission: 1.76
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 37,535 cases, 767 deaths, 349,491 doses administered
Cape May: 7,688 cases, 207 deaths, 126,603 doses administered
Cumberland: 21,485 cases, 478 deaths, 168,281 doses administered
Ocean: 98,471 cases, 2,306 deaths, 661,923 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
