 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ Acting Education Commissioner reaffirms judges' ruling in AC school board residency case
0 comments
top story

NJ Acting Education Commissioner reaffirms judges' ruling in AC school board residency case

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City High School

 Press archives

TRENTON — New Jersey Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan has reaffirmed an administrative law judge (ALJ) order granting Atlantic City school board member Farook Hossain emergent relief after he was not allowed to vote at previous meetings due to a dispute over his residency.

In an April 9 order, Allen-McMillan said that she concurs with Judge John S. Kennedy and adopts his order granting Hossain voting rights until the remainder of the matter is resolved.

"As the board has taken no action to remove petitioner from his position as a board member in accordance with N.J.S.A. 18A:12-3, his voting rights must be reinstated. To the extent that petitioner’s votes have been recorded but not counted since Jan. 11, 2021, the Board is directed to count petitioner’s votes. This case shall continue at the OAL with such proceedings as the parties and the ALJ deem necessary to bring it to closure," the latest order reads.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school board did move to remove Hossain from the board in February but only after prohibiting him first from voting at previous meetings, including on who would be school board president.

At a subsequent March meeting following Kennedy's order, the board did take another vote for school board president, but the outcome remained the same.

During a January reorganization meeting, board Solicitor Tracy Riley directed school board Secretary Angela Brown not to record Hossain’s vote due to her belief that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.

Hossain petitioned a judge for reinstatement, which was granted March 11, until a hearing on his residency can resolve the matter.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News