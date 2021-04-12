NJ Acting Education Commissioner reaffirms judges' ruling in AC school board residency case

TRENTON — New Jersey Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan has reaffirmed an administrative law judge (ALJ) order granting Atlantic City school board member Farook Hossain emergent relief after he was not allowed to vote at previous meetings due to a dispute over his residency.
In an April 9 order, Allen-McMillan said that she concurs with Judge John S. Kennedy and adopts his order granting Hossain voting rights until the remainder of the matter is resolved.
"As the board has taken no action to remove petitioner from his position as a board member in accordance with N.J.S.A. 18A:12-3, his voting rights must be reinstated. To the extent that petitioner’s votes have been recorded but not counted since Jan. 11, 2021, the Board is directed to count petitioner’s votes. This case shall continue at the OAL with such proceedings as the parties and the ALJ deem necessary to bring it to closure," the latest order reads.
The school board did move to remove Hossain from the board in February but only after prohibiting him first from voting at previous meetings, including on who would be school board president.
At a subsequent March meeting following Kennedy's order, the board did take another vote for school board president, but the outcome remained the same.
During a January reorganization meeting, board Solicitor Tracy Riley directed school board Secretary Angela Brown not to record Hossain’s vote due to her belief that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.
Hossain petitioned a judge for reinstatement, which was granted March 11, until a hearing on his residency can resolve the matter.
