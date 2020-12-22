Nine charged with drug offenses in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE ー Nine people were arrested and charged Monday in what police described as a lengthy narcotics investigation in the Noah’s Landing and Black Horse Pike section of Pleasantville.
Assisted by the Atlantic County SWAT Team, members of the FBI, Galloway Township Police Department, Absecon Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Pleasantville Police Department recovered more than 5 ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 in cash.
Police said Ebonique Cooper, Linda Bones, Robert Smith and Kristin Martyn were each arrested and charged with with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, first-degree conspiracy to distribute CDS, second-degree possession of CDS, third-degree financial facilitation of a crime, or money laundering, third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons.
The four are lodged in the Atlantic County jail pending detention hearings.
Police said Kevon Boone was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, first-degree possession of CDS, third-degree financial facilitation of a crime, or money laundering, third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons.
He is in the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
Police said Jason Mazanek, Jonathan Roe, Juan Santana and Shaun Harrelson were arrested and charged with possession of syringes, disorderly persons and possession of paraphernalia .
Those four were released on summons.
“I just want to thank the residents of Noah’s Landing and congratulate them for their courage in the face of this complex and frightening drug trafficking network,” Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said in a statement.
“It takes a special kind of person to stand up to that kind of pressure and I am honored to serve so many residents and officers who refuse to let criminals take over our neighborhoods. Families are safer this holiday season because of these brave folks and we will work tirelessly to make sure we continue to earn their trust.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.