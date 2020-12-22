Nine charged with drug offenses in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE ー Nine people were arrested and charged Monday in what police described as a lengthy narcotics investigation in the Noah’s Landing and Black Horse Pike section of Pleasantville.

Assisted by the Atlantic County SWAT Team, members of the FBI, Galloway Township Police Department, Absecon Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Pleasantville Police Department recovered more than 5 ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 in cash.

Police said Ebonique Cooper, Linda Bones, Robert Smith and Kristin Martyn were each arrested and charged with with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, first-degree conspiracy to distribute CDS, second-degree possession of CDS, third-degree financial facilitation of a crime, or money laundering, third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons.

The four are lodged in the Atlantic County jail pending detention hearings.

Police said Kevon Boone was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, first-degree possession of CDS, third-degree financial facilitation of a crime, or money laundering, third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons.

He is in the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.