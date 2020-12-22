 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nine charged in Pleasantville drug raid
0 comments

Nine charged in Pleasantville drug raid

{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasantville Police car
Press archives

PLEASANTVILLE ー Nine people were arrested Monday after a lengthy drug investigation around Noah’s Landing and the Black Horse Pike, police said.

Authorities conducted an early morning raid and recovered more than 5 ounces of cocaine and more than $20,000 in cash, police Chief Sean Riggin said in a news release.

Ebonique Cooper, Linda Bones, Robert Smith and Kristin Martyn were each charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS, money laundering, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons offenses. All four were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Kevon Boone was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, money laundering, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons offenses. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Jason Mazanek, Jonathan Roe, Juan Santana and Shaun Harrelson were charged with possession of syringes, disorderly persons offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were released on summonses.

The FBI, Atlantic County SWAT team, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Galloway Township police and Absecon police assisted.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News