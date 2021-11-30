Nine Atlantic City friends team up to make a documentary during the COVID-19 pandemic

"We believed in each other," Martin said about they were able to hold their event last than five months after conceiving it.

They eventually settled on the date of Aug. 26 inside the Carousel Room at the Showboat. One of the things they wanted in the room was chandeliers, which the room had, Martin said.

Through a grassroots effort that included social media, 81 people showed up for the "Redonkulous Reminiscence" when the group was only expecting 50 attendees. Fifteen people and one dog was honored during an event where people traveled from as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania to be there.

"It was more celebration," Queen said of the event that was originally conceived as memorial service.

Each of the 15 tables was decorated to reflect the personality of the person being honored whether it was their favorite colors, sports teams, animals or career, Fields said.

During the original 3-hour event, time was set aside for people in the room to talk into an open microphone and say whatever they wanted to say about people whose livss were lost that they knew.

"We were seeing generations of family members. It was like a big family reunion. This was so much bigger than us," Fields said.