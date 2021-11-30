Nine Atlantic City friends team up to make a documentary during the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — Friendships that start back in elementary school usually do not survive and thrive into adulthood even between two people.
Most of the nine members of the Redonkulous Entertainment, a comics and entertainment company based in the resort, have known each other since they were children.
During the past five years, the team of nine friends, which is large enough to field a baseball team, have worked together to independently originate and publish a variety of comic books, to operate a clothing line and to create skits and content for their YouTube channel.
The nine friends teamed up again to host the biggest event of their careers in August of last year at the Showboat Hotel here when they organized "A Redonkulous Reminiscence," which honored loved ones who had died.
A documentary, which is titled "Road To Reminiscence," that chronicles the journey of making that event and the event itself receives its world premiere from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield.
"We talked about doing this for a long time," Tanya Fields, a Redonkulos business / marketing administrator, said about holding to event to honor those who had passed on.
The team has mostly known each other since childhood, starting with its two founding members, writers, Kevin Martin and Lavar Queen.
In 1991, while attending New Jersey Ave School, these two friends started coming up with comic book characters and gathering story ideas that would be suitable for those characters.
In the process, they created the character of “Bloodmoon,” a highly-specialized bounty hunter for the top-secret M.A.V.E.N. unit. The material that came from the imagination of those two youngsters more than 30 years ago was edited, and then re-edited over time.
Through the years, the boys attended both Central Junior High and Atlantic City High School, meeting Nigel Frasier, Ryan Ross, Courtney Jackson and Fields along the way.
Believing in their dream to make it in the comic book world, Frasier came in as a concept designer, Jackson and Fields as business / marketing administrators and Ross as a writer.
The nonet was completed with lead artist / illustrator Efrain Arana III and his business partner, writer / editor James Brown. The newest and last member of the team, Mikayla Foreman, was brought in as the art / design intern after the group met her at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Con in 2016.
Last month, comics publisher Unlikely Heroes Studios — run by Atlantic City artist Zack Dolan — announced a new project called “The Surgeon.”
The nine-member group started serious planning for a memorial event after April 6 of last year when Martin's mother died, but many places were closed because it was the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fields said.
"We believed in each other," Martin said about they were able to hold their event last than five months after conceiving it.
They eventually settled on the date of Aug. 26 inside the Carousel Room at the Showboat. One of the things they wanted in the room was chandeliers, which the room had, Martin said.
Through a grassroots effort that included social media, 81 people showed up for the "Redonkulous Reminiscence" when the group was only expecting 50 attendees. Fifteen people and one dog was honored during an event where people traveled from as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania to be there.
"It was more celebration," Queen said of the event that was originally conceived as memorial service.
Each of the 15 tables was decorated to reflect the personality of the person being honored whether it was their favorite colors, sports teams, animals or career, Fields said.
During the original 3-hour event, time was set aside for people in the room to talk into an open microphone and say whatever they wanted to say about people whose livss were lost that they knew.
"We were seeing generations of family members. It was like a big family reunion. This was so much bigger than us," Fields said.
Last year's 3-hour celebration of life has been boiled down to a 105-minute documentary. Eleven people, who attended the memorial service, was interviewed for the documentary. All nine Redonkulous team members were involved with the film in one way or another, Fields said.
Tickets for the documentary are $10 and are available through Eventbrite and PayPal. LiveStreaming of the film will be available on the website at www.redonkulousent.com
"'The Road To Reminiscence' is our first feature film as a corporation. It's a stepping stone. It's a huge first to spark more within us," Queen said.
