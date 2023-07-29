OCEAN CITY — Philadelphia is coming to Ocean City for Night in Venice on Saturday.

Most years, it seems like a significant portion of the City of Brotherly Love is in town for the annual boat parade, but this year may have a stronger Philly phlavor than usual. Four of the Philadelphia team mascots are set to participate, including Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic. Jim Gardner, the longtime anchor of Action News on 6ABC who retired this year, is set to participate as the parade grand marshal.

Night in Venice has a theme of “It’s a Philly Thing” for the parade this year, the 68th year for the event, planned to get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Phanatic even joined with the Coast Guard to produce a Night in Venice-centered boating safety video, including the final piece of advice not to drink alcohol and operate a vessel.

Anyone with a boat or with a house along the parade route can participate in Night in Venice, according to city officials, although for safety reasons, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will not be allowed to participate. The Philly thing theme is optional. Most years, participants also look to recent news and national trends for inspiration.

Bleachers will be set up at street ends along the parade route, and those interested can also watch from the Route 52 causeway, along the bike and pedestrian lane, although the city asks those gathering there not to block the route and to leave the folding chairs at home.

Eagles mascot to join Gritty, Phanatic at Ocean City's Night in Venice The Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, will join the Phillie Phanatic, the Flyers’ Gritty and the Philadelphia Union’s Fang at Ocean City's annual Night in Venice boat parade July 29.

The viewing areas are all free with the exception of the Bayside Center at 520 Bay Ave., but tickets to the Bayside Center were sold out well before the parade.

Streets with grandstands will include Battersea Road, North Street, First Street, Sixth Street, Seventh Street, 11th Street, 13th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street and Tennessee Avenue.

Parking can be a serious challenge anywhere downtown for Night in Venice. The city offers a shuttle service, taking people from remote parking areas at the Municipal Airport at 25th Street and Bay Avenue, the soccer fields at Tennessee Avenue off Shelter Road and the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave.

From midnight Friday through midnight Saturday, the city has imposed parking restrictions in the parade area. No parking will be allowed on either side of Bay Avenue from 16th to 24th streets, or on the east side of Bay from 14th to 16th streets. Parking restrictions are also planned on West 16th, West 17th and West 18th streets.

After the parade, a fireworks show is planned to be launched from a barge in the bay.

The boat parade begins near the Ocean City-Longport bridge and travels along the bay to Tennessee Avenue, with the parade route snaking in and out of the lagoons along the way.

Phang, the mascot for the Philadelphia Union, and the Eagles' mascot Swoop will also participate. Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty and his wife, Joan, will be special guests, along with local officials, the Miss Night in Venice contestants and others. One boat will present a musical tribute to late DJ Jerry Blavat.

GALLERY: Ocean City's Night in Venice 2022