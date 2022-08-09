Next phase of Wildwood Boardwalk repair project planned

WILDWOOD — The next phase of a long-term plan to repair Wildwood’s iconic Boardwalk is set to begin in October, running from Maple Avenue to 26th Avenue.

Mayor Pete Byron said city staff and officials met Aug. 2 to discuss the plans, with bids on a contract expected to be in by the end of the month. He expects the city Board of Commissioners to hold a special meeting Aug. 30 to award a contract.

The total cost won’t be known until the bids are opened, but Byron estimates it to be a little under $8 million, with most of that covered through grants.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has committed $4 million for the work this year, the same amount the state kicked in for the reconstruction project completed last year. In the spring, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced a $3.2 million grant, to be matched by $845,000 in local money.

That grant was funded through the American Rescue Plan.

“This will be the biggest section, hence the biggest cost,” Byron said.

He expects the work to continue over the course of eight phases, and hopes to continue to bring in grants from state and federal sources to help cover the long-term costs.

“We’re hoping the governor continues to come through with $4 million a year,” Byron said.

On July 4, 2021, Murphy came to Wildwood to tour the Boardwalk and announced the first $4 million in state funding. That funded the replacement of the Boardwalk from Oak Avenue to Maple Avenue last winter, with the finishing touches coming in the spring.

The work will also include new railings, repairs to the substructure that supports the Boardwalk.

“It’s soup to nuts,” Byron said.

For the first phase, the plan was to use a tropical hardwood called cumaru, which is also known as Brazilian teak. But the previous shipment did not arrive in time for that project — Byron described it as being “stuck on a boat from Brazil” — resulting in the decking being completed with the same treated pine as most of the Boardwalk.

“Now we have about 75% of the wood that we need,” Byron said.

Online resources indicate that cumaru is not listed as threatened or endangered.

The use of another species of tropical hardwood, ipe, proved extremely controversial in Cape May County communities in the 1990s and early 2000s. That wood has been used in Atlantic City and Walt Disney World, as well as sections of boardwalks in Ocean City and Wildwood. Proponents point to its extreme longevity compared to pine, but critics argued that logging it endangered the rainforest.

“The cumaru, from what I understand, is politically correct,” Byron said. He said he did not hear from any activists when the wood was considered last year.

Some organizations do oppose the use of cumaru, which is reportedly often logged illegally. The trees can live hundreds of years, towering over the canopy, and are an increasingly popular option for decking.

Georgina Shanley, a former Ocean City resident who now lives in Red Bank, helped organize opposition to hardwood use in Cape May County communities during earlier projects. Reached on Wednesday, she said any use of tropical wood harms the rainforest and contributes to climate change.

“It’s just completely irresponsible,” she said.

Byron is a rarity in Cape May County, a mayor who is a registered Democrat, although Wildwood’s government is non-partisan. Most officials in the county are Republican, including the county leadership, the Legislators and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

In announcing the grant in April, the federal Department of Commerce quoted high-profile Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and Murphy, and name-checked President Joe Biden.

“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds a better America in the process,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in a prepared statement. “This EDA investment will increase local tourism as an economic driver for pandemic response and recovery efforts.”

Murphy also cited tourism, and the creation of local jobs, a point also made by Booker and Menendez.

“This latest investment will help improve the existing infrastructure at the iconic Boardwalk in Wildwood, creating jobs while also improving the quality of life for residents and tourists,” Booker said.

Byron recently described the Boardwalk in his community as a major driver of tourism both in the city and in Cape May County, adding that shore tourism in Cape May County is a major portion of the state’s overall tourism economy, with county visits worth more than $6 billion.

Plans call for the next phase of the work to be completed in early May of 2023. A third phase is planned to include the blocks from Shellenger Avenue to Spencer Avenue, expected to take place after the summer of ’23.

