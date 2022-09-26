 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Next hearing for man shot by police delayed

  • 0

MAYS LANDING — A Tuesday court date for the Absecon man shot by police outside a local store in May has been moved to Oct. 4, said his attorney, Peter Wujciak.

Jalial Whitted, 38, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons to possess weapons. 

Wujciak had the Tuesday hearing adjourned because of a personal matter, he said.

Whitted's charges stem from a May incident in which he entered an Absecon Dollar General armed with a gun, firing off one shot inside before confronting police outside in the parking lot.

Officers fired dozens of rounds at Whitted when they say he brandished the gun during the standoff.

Jalial Whitted

Whitted

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Huge 23-foot pregnant python caught in jungle in Indonesia

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News