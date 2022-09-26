Next hearing for man shot by police delayed

MAYS LANDING — A Tuesday court date for the Absecon man shot by police outside a local store in May has been moved to Oct. 4, said his attorney, Peter Wujciak.
Jalial Whitted, 38, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons to possess weapons.
Wujciak had the Tuesday hearing adjourned because of a personal matter, he said.
Whitted's charges stem from a May incident in which he entered an Absecon Dollar General armed with a gun, firing off one shot inside before confronting police outside in the parking lot.
Officers fired dozens of rounds at Whitted when they say he brandished the gun during the standoff.
