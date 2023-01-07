Newman in, Corson out as Upper Township mayor

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee named Jay Newman mayor for 2023 in a 3-2 vote at the Friday evening reorganization meeting of the all-Republican governing body.

Newman, who also serves as chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, replaced Curtis Corson, who had a single year in the position and made clear he would have rather continued as mayor.

Corson voted no on the motion, as did new Committee member Victor W. Nappen II, elected this year along with incumbent Mark E. Pancoast. Both men were sworn in at the Friday meeting.

Nappen said he was not voting against Newman but rather thought Corson had done a good job, and that he should not support a major change in his first meeting.

“I’m too early on in this process to make a big change like that,” Nappen said.

There was no discussion before the vote, and the outcome seemed to be expected, with Newman sitting in the center of the dais, where the mayor sits at township meetings.

Temporary superintendent named for Upper Township schools UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Upper Township Board of Education on Monday approved Christopher Kobik …

There was no reason stated for the change.

Newman said only that the majority of the committee had decided to go in a different direction and thanked Corson for his service. He said Corson had done a “phenomenal job” as mayor.

Corson said he planned to run for reelection to committee this year and hoped to one day be mayor again. The two men shook hands after the vote, and Corson congratulated Newman.

“It’s been an honor to serve as mayor for the past year. I would have liked to have continued as mayor, but obviously my colleagues decided they wanted to go in a different direction,” Corson said. “I will continue to serve all of Upper Township to the best of my ability.”

While in many communities, voters choose the mayor, in Upper Township and with other forms of local government, the mayor is chosen by the governing body each year from among its members.

The mayor before Corson, Richard Palombo, was reappointed to the job for 22 years.

Morgan out, DeMarzo in as Upper Township administrator UPPER TOWNSHIP — Scott Morgan is out as township administrator, replaced by former Wildwood …

At the same meeting, members named Committee member Kimberly Hayes deputy mayor, with the same 3-2 split in the vote, with Newman, Hayes and Pancoast voting yes and Corson and Nappen voting no.

The reorganization meeting was crowded with community members, family of the committee members, township emergency responders and elected officials from surrounding towns.

Committee members said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew would have liked to be there as well, but he was tied up in Washington. The same night, the voting continued to name U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. It took 15 votes over the course of several days before he reached the needed majority.

Pancoast, who serves as a police officer in Ocean City, was sworn in by Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian. Dean Marcolongo, the former Cape May County surrogate who was recently appointed to Superior Court, administered the oath of office to Nappen.

Both men were surrounded by family for the ceremony. Pancoast took his oath on a Bible he said was given to his mother when she was born in in 1944. She gave Pancoast the Bible last year.

“My mom passed away three weeks ago,” he said. His father held the Bible for the swearing-in.

Corson named Upper Township mayor UPPER TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote Friday, the Township Committee named Curtis Corson the …

Newman also thanked his family, including his wife, Fran Newman, and son, Mark, who were at the meeting, and his other son, John, who is serving with the Air Force.

He also thanked the township’s public safety team.

“They make us look good,” Newman said. “They are very, very busy. Most people don’t realize how busy they are.”

Newman served 12 years on the committee before both he and Corson lost reelection bids in 2013. Voters returned Newman to the committee in 2021 as part of a ticket with Hayes and Newman.