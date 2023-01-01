Newlyweds among hundreds hitting the water in Ocean City's First Day Plunge

OCEAN CITY — Hundreds of people took the plunge Sunday afternoon.

Keith and Angie Matthis did it twice.

The Egg Harbor Township couple decided New Year's Day was as good a time as any to get married on the beach. They read each other their vows and got hitched along the dunes.

In front of them was a sea of would-be ocean divers for the First Day Plunge. The newlyweds followed closely behind the fray and jumped into the ocean.

"We took the plunge to take the plunge," Keith said.

"The ultimate plunge!" Angie added.

The frigid ocean dive was part of the weekend's festivities for First Night OCNJ 2023.

Beginning 4 p.m. Saturday, more than 70 events, spread out over roughly 20 venues, took place throughout the city until the ringing in of the near year at midnight.

Sunday was the First Day at the Beach, which kicked off with the First Day 5K that started and finished on the Boardwalk near Moorlyn Terrace. That was followed by the First Day Plunge, held adjacent to the Music Pier on the 8th Street side.

The Matthises, experienced plungers at Ocean City's event, participated in the First Day Plunge. It was the 10th time doing the plunge for Angie and her friend Tara Peak, while Keith has done it a handful of times.

"The polar plunge, in itself, is symbolic," Angie said. "And then jumping in the ocean and doing it with our friends and family and loved ones and being together and doing it, we decided we wanted to get married on the beach at the polar plunge."

Their friend, Vern Morin, officiated the wedding. While they were saying their vows, "Let's Get Married" by the R&B group Jagged Edge was coincidently playing over the sound system along the pier.

They have four children — Bryan 11; Gemma, 5; Sophia, 3; and Leena, 9 months. Only Bryan joined his parents in the ocean.

A few weeks ago, Keith asked Angie if they wanted to get married at the plunge. They had planned to just do a courthouse wedding because of COVID-19 and prospective wedding venues having been shut down over the last couple of years.

"The look of excitement on her face, if you could put into words, I don't even know if a word comes to mind. I knew I was taking a plunge in the cold ocean," Keith said.

Planning to follow closely behind the Matthises in the wedding department were two other couples Sunday — Nick Pontoriero, 24, of Bordentown, and his fiancée, Nicole Leip, 22, of Florence, both in Burlington County, along with Nick's brother Mike, 31, and his fiancée, Jordyn Harris, 24, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

All four, who have been coming to Ocean City since they were kids, recently got engaged and wanted to start a new tradition together. So participating in a polar bear plunge, a first for all four, was what they agreed upon.

"My legs are numb!" Harris said.

They were also in town Saturday and checked out some of the other events, including ice skating at the Ocean City High School gym.

"Being down here was awesome," Nick Pontoriero said.

Leip said she hopes 2023 and beyond provides two marriages and more happy memories among the group. Mike Pontoriero and Harris agreed with those sentiments.

According to surf-forecast.com, which provides information for surfers, the water temperature Sunday was 38 degrees. So the afternoon air temperature high of 55, especially with a bright sun overhead, felt pretty nice to bathers once out of the water.

Or, if you were like Greg and Judi Plummer, from Harleysville, Pennsylvania, it was a nice day to set up a couple of chairs and call it a January beach day.

"If it's weather like this, I would definitely do it again," said Greg, 58, who participated in his first polar bear plunge while Judi stayed dry. "If it was like 20 degrees outside, it'd be a little harder to convince her to come along."

Jim and Mary Lou Bennett, of the Milmay section of Maurice River Township, decided to recycle their Halloween costumes and jumped into the ocean dressed as Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Jim called the chilly water "refreshing."

Mary Lou randomly got the urge to jump into the ocean this year, she said.

She called the day exciting and said jumping into the water was like hitting the restart button on a new year. Her New Year's resolution is to just be healthy.

"I'm 64, and I live for today," she said.

PHOTOS: First Day Plunge in Ocean City