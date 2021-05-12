Newly renovated Atlantic City Boardwalk bathrooms to open Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — After more than six months of work and $4.7 million, seven newly refurbished bathrooms along the Boardwalk will open Friday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Wednesday.
“The CRDA is proud to see this project come to fruition,” CRDA Chair Robert Mulcahy said in a statement. “It is money well spent on improvements within the Tourism District and modernizes the Atlantic City Boardwalk.”
The project, authorized by the CRDA in August, was designed to cater to families and was deemed much needed by officials after years of complaints from tourists on social media and to city officials about the bathrooms’ poor conditions.
“As a tourist destination, we realize the importance of having clean restrooms and providing a higher standard for visitors and their families,” said Matt Doherty, CRDA's executive director. “These improvements greatly increase the Atlantic City tourism experience.”
Matthew Doherty has high hopes for Atlantic City this summer.
The bathrooms are located along 4.5 miles of the Boardwalk at Chelsea, Mississippi, Caspian, Albany, Bartram, New Hampshire and New York avenues. The bathrooms at Chelsea, Mississippi and New York avenues will be open year-round, while the rest will operate seasonally.
New York, Mississippi and Chelsea will be open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Memorial Day to Sept. 30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the offseason. Albany, Bartram, New Hampshire and Caspian will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day to Sept. 30 and closed in the offseason.
Heating and cooling will be adjusted for the year-round locations.
Renovations included gutting existing interiors and replacing toilets, urinals, fixtures and faucets, and installing new heating, plumbing and ventilation systems.
Toilets, faucets, soap dispensers and hand dryers are now touchless, and all surfaces were constructed with easy-to-clean materials, officials said. Boardwalk Ambassadors will be assigned to maintain the bathrooms.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
