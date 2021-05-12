Newly renovated Atlantic City Boardwalk bathrooms to open Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — After more than six months of work and $4.7 million, seven newly refurbished bathrooms along the Boardwalk will open Friday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Wednesday.

“The CRDA is proud to see this project come to fruition,” CRDA Chair Robert Mulcahy said in a statement. “It is money well spent on improvements within the Tourism District and modernizes the Atlantic City Boardwalk.”

The project, authorized by the CRDA in August, was designed to cater to families and was deemed much needed by officials after years of complaints from tourists on social media and to city officials about the bathrooms’ poor conditions.

“As a tourist destination, we realize the importance of having clean restrooms and providing a higher standard for visitors and their families,” said Matt Doherty, CRDA's executive director. “These improvements greatly increase the Atlantic City tourism experience.”

The bathrooms are located along 4.5 miles of the Boardwalk at Chelsea, Mississippi, Caspian, Albany, Bartram, New Hampshire and New York avenues. The bathrooms at Chelsea, Mississippi and New York avenues will be open year-round, while the rest will operate seasonally.