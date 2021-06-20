Newly crowned Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan says, "Don't put limits on yourself"

Alyssa Sullivan, of Cape May Court House, the newly crowned Miss New Jersey, has a message for everyone, "Don't put limits on yourself."
Sullivan, 25, never thought in one million years that she would be lying in bed making a post about winning on her Facebook page at about 6 a.m. Sunday. She was named Miss New Jersey late Saturday during the competition at Resorts Casino Hotel.
"Not every dream will come true, and not every dream is from God. But when your dreams connect with God's plans, you'll find open doors that you never thought you'd see," Sullivan wrote on Facebook. "I'm falling asleep on Cloud 9 and resting in the reality that dreams do come true ... rarely in the timing that we want them to."
Sullivan said she can't begin to express her shock, excitement and thankfulness for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"As I close my eyes, my heart is filled with love. It has been the greatest honor of my life to stand amongst such exceptional women this week ... to cry, belly laugh, dance, and experience everything in between, together. Looking over my shoulder to see the pure love, encouragement, and love from my girls tonight is a moment I will never forget as long as I live," Sullivan wrote.
If Sullivan learned one thing, she said that the Miss New Jersey that she would have been six years ago is not nearly half the Miss New Jersey she is today, and that is a testament to what the organization can do for women.
During the pageant, Sullivan won the on stage interview/social impact pitch and the talent preliminary awards for singing.
"If you want something you've never had, you have to do something you've never done. The real Alyssa could only shape when I learned what it truly meant to follow my heart in every decision I made and throw away my doubt and fear of failure," Sullivan wrote.
Sullivan went to Middle Township High School, according to her Facebook page. She is a former Miss New Jersey's Outstanding Teen. She is a graduate of Rowan University, Glassboro, Gloucester County, where she studied broadcast journalism.
Sullivan is a production coordinator and fill-in talent at the WPHL-17 television station in Philadelphia, her Facebook page said.
Sullivan will be a fabulous Miss America contestant, said David Holtzman, the executive director and president of Miss New Jersey. Sullivan was the first runner-up in 2019, he said.
"She is a very grounded person. She gets along with everyone," Holtzman said. "I really think she has a good shot to be Miss America."
In the eight years that Holtzman said he has been involved with Miss New Jersey, he thought this year could have been the most diverse collection of contestants, which could have reflected a better job at spreading the word in the state.
"Some were newcomers. I saw a lot of sisterhood between all of of them, which l love," Holtzman said. "It was an upscale entertaining event."
Saturday was the first time since 2019 a Miss N.J. was crowned. A delay caused by the global pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's competition.
Thirty-two women competed for the title of Miss New Jersey. The top prizes included a $16,500 scholarship, the crown and a chance to compete in the Miss America competition.
Sullivan will participate in this year's Miss America competition, the 100th anniversary edition, which will be held in December at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. This Miss America Organization announced earlier this year a three-year deal to hold the pageant at the casino, which was the host the last time the competition was held in 2019.
The Miss America pageant started in Atlantic City in 1921. Besides an eight-year absence between 2006 and 2013 when the competition moved to Las Vegas and the 2019 pageant in Connecticut, Atlantic City and Miss America have been synonymous.