Newly crowned Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan says, "Don't put limits on yourself"

Alyssa Sullivan, of Cape May Court House, the newly crowned Miss New Jersey, has a message for everyone, "Don't put limits on yourself."

Sullivan, 25, never thought in one million years that she would be lying in bed making a post about winning on her Facebook page at about 6 a.m. Sunday. She was named Miss New Jersey late Saturday during the competition at Resorts Casino Hotel.

"Not every dream will come true, and not every dream is from God. But when your dreams connect with God's plans, you'll find open doors that you never thought you'd see," Sullivan wrote on Facebook. "I'm falling asleep on Cloud 9 and resting in the reality that dreams do come true ... rarely in the timing that we want them to."

Sullivan said she can't begin to express her shock, excitement and thankfulness for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"As I close my eyes, my heart is filled with love. It has been the greatest honor of my life to stand amongst such exceptional women this week ... to cry, belly laugh, dance, and experience everything in between, together. Looking over my shoulder to see the pure love, encouragement, and love from my girls tonight is a moment I will never forget as long as I live," Sullivan wrote.