Swimmers should be cautious when wading in New Jersey's bay waters because of a higher chance of encounters with a jellyfish species capable of a painful sting, the state Department of Environmental Protection said on Friday.

Clinging Jellyfish, which can range in size from as small as a dime to as large as a quarter, have been increasingly spotted in New Jersey's bays and rivers since 2016.

The DEP's warning comes while bay waters in New Jersey remain cool, making the breed of jellyfish more likely to be found in them.

"Fortunately, populations of clinging jellyfish and their distribution have been largely stable since the species was first confirmed in New Jersey in 2016,” state DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said on Friday. “However, clinging jellyfish pack such a potentially powerful sting that it is important for the public to be vigilant and take precautions when recreating in coastal bays and rivers where they are found.”

Clinging jellyfish are Pacific Ocean natives. The species likely migrated to the East Coast through ballast water discharged from ships or attaching themselves to vessel hulls possibly as early as the late 1800s, the DEP said.

They've been seen from Maine to New Jersey.

Locally, the jellyfish have been found mostly within a handful of Cape May County's waters, which include a salt pond in North Wildwood next to the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse, the Lower Township Thorofare and the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge.

They've also been found in Barnegat Bay.

The animal is not likely to be found floating in the ocean.

Reactions to their sting vary among humans, but commonly felt is an initial burn feeling.

"Monitoring of invasive species is critical for science and management, especially when they potentially pose a threat to human health,” said Dr. Paul Bologna, a Montclair State University marine biologist monitoring the animal through a partnership with the state. “Clinging jellyfish are small, but they can produce severe pain in people who are stung in the shallow bays of New Jersey and New England."

The species are typically found in the bay waters and rivers between mid-May and late-July, or when water temperatures either reach or exceed 82 degrees Fahrenheit, scientists say.

To limit possible painful encounters with the animal, swimmers should avoid watery areas with algae and underwater seagrass. Long-sleeved swimming attire should also be used when in those areas, the DEP said.

Their stings can be treated by rinsing it with salt water. Their tentacles, if left on the body, should be removed using gloves, a plastic card or a thick towel.

Severe symptoms should be treated through immediate medical attention.

To track their movement, state officials are testing the waters for their DNA, showing them where the jellyfish has been or is currently.

“Environmental DNA allows us to detect invasive species at much lower numbers than our usual sampling methods, so we can more quickly address the issues faced by all who make use of New Jersey's coastal waters,” said Anthony Vastano, a laboratory researcher in the Rutgers eDNA Lab. “It's an amazing technology that, beyond detecting invasive species, has the potential to quickly characterize the entire cnidarian community by simply collecting a bottle of water, filtering it down, and analyzing the sample back at the lab."