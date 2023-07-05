Housing providers in Atlantic County are among 30 being accused of malpractice under New Jersey's Fair Chance in Housing Act passed in 2022, the state Division on Civil Rights said Wednesday.

Providers were cited either for asking discriminatory questions on housing applications or including an "unlawful statement of eligibility criteria" in its advertising, the state Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Notices were issued in 23 municipalities in nine counties, including Atlantic, the state said. The others are Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Monmouth, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex and Union counties.

The violations are tied to a state law that does not allow housing providers to ask about an applicant's criminal history.

The Attorney General's Office did not disclose provider names.

The notices bring the total number of violations the Civil Rights Division has brought against housing providers since the law went into effect to 124.

“The Fair Chance in Housing Act reflects the Murphy administration’s continued commitment to ensuring that housing is accessible to all New Jerseyans,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “People who have had an encounter with the criminal legal system must have fair access to housing so they can return to their communities with dignity without facing the difficulties caused by housing instability.”

Housing providers who violate the law may face civil penalties of up to $1,000 for a first offense, up to $5,000 for a second offense and up to $10,000 for any subsequent offense.

Generally, a housing provider is allowed to ask about an applicant’s criminal history or conduct a criminal background check only after approving an applicant for housing and making the applicant a conditional offer of housing. In most cases, housing providers are not permitted to deny housing opportunities because of criminal background.

“The Fair Chance in Housing Act is a pathbreaking statute that prevents housing discrimination on the basis of prior criminal history,” Sundeep Iyer, director of the Division on Civil Rights, said in a statement. “Make no mistake: We will continue to hold housing providers accountable when they violate this landmark law.”