ATLANTIC CITY — Heading east toward the resort for a day trip, Brielle Morella thought about how enjoyable fresh blueberries would taste as a seaside snack.

Little did she know they’d be handed out on the Boardwalk near New York Avenue, freshly picked from the fields about 40 minutes west of the city in Hammonton.

“We were actually talking about Jersey tomatoes, and it’s been a while since we had some good blueberries,” Morella, 26, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, said in front of the Jersey Fresh blueberry stand Monday. “You always get them from the store, and they don’t end up being super fresh.”

The state Department of Agriculture, in promoting healthy eating and local farms, placed fresh blueberry stops at the Jersey Shore on Monday. Other pop-up stands were in Wildwood and Seaside Heights.

The giveaway commemorated July as National Blueberry Month.

Blueberries were New Jersey’s top crop for 2022, according to the Department of Agriculture. The fruit’s production was valued at $69 million last year.

New Jersey consistently ranks among the U.S.’s top blueberry production states, harvesting about 34 million pounds across 7,300 acres last year, the Department of Agriculture said Friday.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, a team of about five people handed blueberry packages out to people passing by in Atlantic City. Prizes could also be won, and the blueberries were given out free, promoting local agriculture that can yield a healthy lifestyle, said Nancy Wood, an Agriculture Department representative stationed at the city’s Boardwalk tent.

About 240 pints of blueberries picked from Hammonton’s fields Monday morning were given out 30 minutes into the event, Wood said.

“People enjoy it, and we’d like to get them to eat more fruits and vegetables, so it’s actually to promote healthy eating also,” Wood said.

Close Representatives of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture gave out blueberries Monday on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Maria Carbone, 58, of East Brunswick, Middlesex County, takes a pint of blueberries from a tent stationed near New York Avenue. Jersey Shore blueberry giveaway yields hungry tasters