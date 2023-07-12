ATLANTIC CITY — A handful of state first ladies from throughout the U.S. convened at AtlantiCare’s newest facility Wednesday while in town for the National Governors Association Conference, learning about the company’s efforts to improve infant and maternal mortality rates.

They specifically were given insights about the company’s Safe Beginnings program, which is offered to women living in the resort, providing care from pregnancy into a baby’s first year.

“Being able to wrap all the services around the moms and make it as easy as possible to receive the care that’s needed, that’s what we’ve been saying from the beginning,” New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy said after touring AtlantiCare’s Medical Arts Pavilion on Ohio Avenue.

Murphy was accompanied by Utah first lady Abbey Cox, Alaska first lady Rose Dunleavy and Rhode Island first lady Susan McKee.

Wednesday’s visit was coordinated by the National Governors Association, which was holding its yearly meeting at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Tammy Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, has made infant and mother mortality rates part of her platform during her time in Trenton.

Often, the issue revolves around poverty rates. Atlantic City is the Garden State’s second-poorest city, Murphy told her colleagues.

A study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics last fall says researchers found higher death rates for infants born to Black women.

AtlantiCare has moved to be proactive in addressing the problem.

Its Medical Arts Pavilion, a three-story, 69,700-square-foot building furbished with new equipment, opened in November, making available to local patients services in pediatrics, maternity, family planning, dialysis and medical education.

The $38.3 million facility comes as the city is moving to address disparities in health care outcomes for Black people, an objective outlined in a 2018 report on the city’s pathway back to self-governance by Jim Johnson, then special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy on the state takeover of Atlantic City.

Throughout the tour, Tammy Murphy, Cox, McKee and Dunleavy looked around the different rooms shown to them by Sandra Garrett, AtlantiCare’s assistant director of women’s and children’s services. Afterward, they were among two dozen women who took part in a roundtable discussion of nationwide efforts to improve infant and maternal mortality.

The Safe Beginnings program is funded by grants from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. AtlantiCare has lauded it as the first program in the city developed to lower rates of maternal and infant mortality.

A pair of the program’s graduates were guests at the roundtable, telling the first ladies how they would have been left in the dark without it. They also credit the program for making their birth “fun.”

“I thought I knew everything,” said Teela Grayson.

The mortality rate for infants is six of every 1,000 live births in Atlantic County, compared with four of every 1,000 statewide, which is “reason for concern,” according to New Jersey state health assessment data.

Safe Beginnings makes use of on-staff doulas, health care professionals trained in childbearing, for home visitations. It also employs certified nurse midwives, professionals in social work, neonatologists, peer specialists and registered nurses.

Families also have access to no-cost items, such as car seats, regardless of insurance or payment abilities.

In Utah, they’re becoming more prevalent in the workforce, said Cox, wife of Gov. Spencer Cox.

“I think it’s a growing field,” Cox said. “After my four babies, I didn’t even know that was a thing.”

Alaska is somewhat different, said Dunleavy, who said midwives, which are clinical professionals used in the birthing process, are prominent in the state, especially in smaller villages.

Dania Daniels, a community-certified doula with AtlantiCare, encouraged the first ladies to consider pushing to adopt similar programs in their respective states.

“It makes an amazing difference,” Daniels said.