New zone for hotel plan included in Middle amendment

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee is moving forward on a series of zoning amendments, including one that will represent a big step forward for a controversial plan for a hotel on the Garden State Parkway.
That proposal, for a four-story, $16 million Hampton Inn off Stone Harbor Boulevard, requires the site to be changed from the “rural conservation” zone to “town center.” That change and several others are included in a zoning ordinance amendment set for a public hearing and final vote May 3.
Some neighbors revile the hotel plan, citing concerns about increased traffic and the potential impact to the nearby residential neighborhood.
Tom Hillegass, an attorney representing developer Cape May Hospitality, presented the plan to the Township Committee in May 2019. As envisioned, the 101-room hotel would be built on a site that was once home to Design Collaborative on Exit 10 of the parkway.
A long road leads from Stone Harbor Boulevard to the northbound lanes of the parkway. But the same road is the only access to a quiet neighborhood along Holmes Landing Road.
The committee introduced the ordinance April 5. According to Mayor Tim Donohue, each change is based on the recommendations included in the 2020 master plan reexamination report, a process required to take place every decade.
“Things have changed in Middle Township over the last 10 years,” Donohue said, describing the proposed zoning amendments as a mixed bag.
The ordinance includes nine amendments, three in the south of the township, six in the north. Among the amendments to the south side, a 16-acre parcel along Route 47 is set to be changed from residential to a business zone to fit with the surrounding commercial development, a stretch between Route 9 and the parkway is set to change from “suburban residential” to “town center,” and several properties along Route 147 near the parkway are set to change from the “business and suburban residential” to “town business.”
Along Stone Harbor Boulevard, several lots are set to change from “rural conservation” to “coastal development,” while properties within the Easy Street subdivision will be zoned as “residential” instead of “town center.”
Stone Harbor Golf Club is set to be rezoned from “suburban residential” to “residential” to accommodate plans for high-intensity residential development with public sewer, and a single lot along Route 47 is set to be changed from “business” to “rural conservation” because of the residential nature of the site and the surrounding area.
But the potential hotel property has drawn the most interest since the plans were originally brought forward in 2019. In October of that year, the committee seemed ready to move forward with a zoning amendment, but an error in a resolution from the Planning Board recommending the change derailed that process.
The governing body decided to wait for the master plan reexamination report to approve the change, stating it will allow a more deliberative process.
“We could have approved this a year and a half ago,” Donohue said. “We didn’t want it to be a stand-alone zoning change.”
He said COVID-19 delayed the master plan reexamination process, as with so much more. The township also held off on introducing the amendments, he said, in hopes of holding a large public hearing on the changes instead of doing it in a remote meeting.
“We kept hoping to have a large public meeting,” he said. For now, it looks likely that the public hearing will take place remotely.
In 2019, several neighbors attended Township Committee meetings to speak against the proposal. They have argued the proposed building is far too large for the site. According to the neighbors, this will be the first site designated as town center on the east side of the parkway.
In a recent interview, Donohue said the principals of Cape May Hospitality remain committed to building the hotel, a plan he supports. As he pointed out, the site has already been approved for a gas station and convenience store.
The proposal still needs state approvals, he said, and clearance to extend the sewer line up from Stone Harbor Boulevard. He said some people have said the township is approving the hotel with the ordinance.
“We’re not approving anything. We’re permitting change in use for that property,” he said. But that change will make the ultimate construction of a parkway hotel much more likely.
