New zone for hotel plan included in Middle amendment

The governing body decided to wait for the master plan reexamination report to approve the change, stating it will allow a more deliberative process.

“We could have approved this a year and a half ago,” Donohue said. “We didn’t want it to be a stand-alone zoning change.”

He said COVID-19 delayed the master plan reexamination process, as with so much more. The township also held off on introducing the amendments, he said, in hopes of holding a large public hearing on the changes instead of doing it in a remote meeting.

“We kept hoping to have a large public meeting,” he said. For now, it looks likely that the public hearing will take place remotely.

In 2019, several neighbors attended Township Committee meetings to speak against the proposal. They have argued the proposed building is far too large for the site. According to the neighbors, this will be the first site designated as town center on the east side of the parkway.

In a recent interview, Donohue said the principals of Cape May Hospitality remain committed to building the hotel, a plan he supports. As he pointed out, the site has already been approved for a gas station and convenience store.