 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York man sentenced to 11 years for 2018 sexual assault in Avalon
0 comments

New York man sentenced to 11 years for 2018 sexual assault in Avalon

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A New York man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison Friday on charges of sexual assault and witness tampering.

Cape May County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury handed down the sentencing to Jerry Shields, 32, of Port Jefferson, New York for a 2018 sexual assault in Avalon, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Shields was indicted on Jan. 22, 2019 on charges of second degree sexual assualt, and two counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges of first degree witness tampering and fourth degree contempt of court were added in November 2019.

Shields subsequently pleaded guilty to witness tampering and sexual assault.

Shields was sentenced to a seven-year term in state prison, of which he must serve half, for the witness tampering, followed by a four-year term on the sexual assault charge, which is subject to the No Early Release Act.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Julie Mazur prosecuted this case.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain police rescue migrants hidden in containers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News