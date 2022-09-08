New York man arrested in Brigantine for fraudulent $2K liquor store purchase

BRIGANTINE — Brigantine police arrested Tommy K. Falu-Colon, 27, of Jamaica, New York on Monday and charged him with making a fraudulent $2,000 purchase at Ocean Beverage.

Police said they had received a call from a New York resident, reporting that a form of electronic payment that he uses was compromised and a fraudulent purchase made at the liquor store.

The alleged victim also said he was not in Brigantine and had never been to Brigantine before.

Officer Tyler Suralik investigated and found the alleged fraudulent order was due to be picked up, and observed the suspect walking into the store to get it.

Suralik then arrested Colon, according to police.

Ocean Beverage management and staff cooperated fully in the investigation, police said.

Anyone who has been the victim of fraud, theft, or other crimes, is encouraged to contact the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414 to file a police report.