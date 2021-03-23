New York Avenue bridge project to proceed with design work

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County is set to take the first step towards replacing the New York Avenue bridge, officials said.
On Wednesday, the county will issue a notice to proceed for design work for the bridge.
The bridge, located over Gravelly Run and between Reega Avenue and U.S. Route 40, was closed to traffic in February after a field inspection found structural damage.
Officials said the design phase to take several months, followed by a bidding process and contract award.
Construction could begin in the fall.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Molly Shelly
