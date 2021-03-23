 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York Avenue bridge project to proceed with design work
0 comments

New York Avenue bridge project to proceed with design work

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County
Nicholas Huba

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County is set to take the first step towards replacing the New York Avenue bridge, officials said.

On Wednesday, the county will issue a notice to proceed for design work for the bridge.

The bridge, located over Gravelly Run and between Reega Avenue and U.S. Route 40, was closed to traffic in February after a field inspection found structural damage.

Officials said the design phase to take several months, followed by a bidding process and contract award. 

Construction could begin in the fall. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Your March 23 South Jersey forecast

Your March 23 South Jersey forecast

  • Updated

For some, it was t-shirt weather Monday. For others, the jacket was needed. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the ocean breeze made the differen…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News