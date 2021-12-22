 Skip to main content
New York Avenue bridge in Hamilton Township reopens after emergency repairs
New York Avenue bridge in Hamilton Township reopens after emergency repairs

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The New York Avenue bridge, over Gravelly Run in Mays Landing, reopened Wednesday after undergoing construction earlier this year, Atlantic County officials said.

The bridge, located between Route 40 and Reega/West Jersey Avenue, was closed to traffic in February after a field inspection found structural damage that was confirmed by an engineering underwater dive team.

Its replacement was expedited by installing pre-fabricated sections and wingwalls, the county said.

— Eric Conklin

