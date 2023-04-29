WILDWOOD CREST — A new Saturday morning Wellness Weight Group will begin meeting next month for those looking to reach their weight loss goals.
Attendees can get a jump start on their summer weight goals starting 10:30 a.m. May 6. The Wellness Weight Group will present information and strategies in a small-group environment to assist attendees in breaking unhealthy habits, with each week featuring new topics and discussion.
The group will be led by weight-loss advocate Marianne Viscomi, who has more than 30 years of experience, and is organized by the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department.
The Wellness Weight Group will meet at the new Crest Arts Pavilion, located at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue, and will continue on Saturdays. Attendance is free. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
