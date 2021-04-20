New voting system piloted in Atlantic County goes smoothly

"(The representative) is outside the poll area with a sample machine to tell voters as they're going in as to what to expect," Caterson said while the polls were still open. "It's fabulous. This is the wave of the future. There's no question, it's just when it's going to break. We've lived at the shore long enough to know there's a wave coming, and you can see it."

The pilot program was expected to be a way for election workers and officials to prepare and learn about the new equipment for when state law mandates 10 days of early voting come the November general election, she said.

"This is what we need to have in the future," Caterson said. "Whether we're going to have a SVRS (State Voter Registration System) that's ready to go in epoll books and whether the state is going to give us enough money to do it for November are huge questions."

Longtime Port Republic Mayor Giberson resigns PORT REPUBLIC — Mayor Gary Giberson has resigned after 36 years in office, saying “something…

Seven of the new machines were used at the poll site, she said.

Officials did not say whether the new equipment will be purchased, leased or on loan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a test drive,” Caterson said after the decision was made for the pilot exercise. “Do they manufacture a car and never drive it until you sell it to somebody? You have to actually do it.”