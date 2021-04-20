New voting system piloted in Atlantic County goes smoothly

Voters in Buena Borough and Buena Vista Township cast ballots in a new way Tuesday after the Atlantic County Board of Elections rolled out a pilot program that looks to be the future of New Jersey elections.
In the Buenas, Tuesday was for school board and fire district special elections.
Ballots for the two towns were displayed on new electronic voting machines featuring a paper-verified audit trail. Voters also checked in using an electronic poll book rather than the traditional paper book.
The pilot elections were made possible through a federal Help America Vote Act grant and previewed technology similar to what all county voters can expect with the implementation of early voting for the general election in November.
"We are thrilled beyond words with how smoothly everything is going," Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said Tuesday afternoon. "The voters coming have expressed great pleasure in the process."
She said a representative from Electronic Systems & Software of Nebraska, the manufacturer of the new machines, was on site at the Buena Regional High School library polling place to address technical issues and help voters on a sample machine.
“We are honored to serve and partner in this pilot opportunity,” Mac Beeson, ES&S regional vice president of sales, said in a news release. “These election tools are the latest in secure voting technology. We look forward to working with Atlantic County election officials as they continue to take strides in enhancing the voting experience.”
"(The representative) is outside the poll area with a sample machine to tell voters as they're going in as to what to expect," Caterson said while the polls were still open. "It's fabulous. This is the wave of the future. There's no question, it's just when it's going to break. We've lived at the shore long enough to know there's a wave coming, and you can see it."
The pilot program was expected to be a way for election workers and officials to prepare and learn about the new equipment for when state law mandates 10 days of early voting come the November general election, she said.
"This is what we need to have in the future," Caterson said. "Whether we're going to have a SVRS (State Voter Registration System) that's ready to go in epoll books and whether the state is going to give us enough money to do it for November are huge questions."
Seven of the new machines were used at the poll site, she said.
Officials did not say whether the new equipment will be purchased, leased or on loan.
“It’s a test drive,” Caterson said after the decision was made for the pilot exercise. “Do they manufacture a car and never drive it until you sell it to somebody? You have to actually do it.”
Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said previously the pilot program is possible because of the cooperation of the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office, the Board of Elections and her office.
Budgon could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Officials have said the plan was to have traditional poll books and eight voting machines on hand if the new equipment has problems.
One of the key details that needed to be ironed out before the pilot program could happen included getting an electronic poll book ready based on the SVRS, Caterson said. The SVRS has been criticized by election officials around the state for having mistakes and being difficult to use.
Misinformation from the SVRS contributed to the wrong ballots being sent to some voters in Hamilton Township in 2020. One candidate for District 3 Atlantic County commissioner has appealed a Superior Court judge’s decision ordering a special election.
Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a bill requiring election officials to provide 10 days of early voting in the November election to allow voters to vote in person without waiting in long lines as a precaution against COVID-19.
Under the early voting law, for the November election, Atlantic County would have to provide at least five early voting locations with new equipment where any voter registered in the county could vote.
A voter would sign in, and a poll worker would pull up the voter’s information, Caterson has said.
Voters would provide signatures via a stylus on an electronic screen, and if their signatures match what is on file, they would be given a punch card to take to the machine.
The punch card would be inserted and would tell the machine which ballot to bring up for the voter to use.
When a vote is cast, a paper trail of the vote would be created.
