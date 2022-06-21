New volunteers become Court Appointed Special Advocates

SOMERS POINT — A group of volunteers swore Tuesday to support South Jersey children in the foster care system by becoming official members of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties.

The volunteers join a national network of about 1,000 programs that recruit, train and support more than 76,000 citizen-volunteers pressing for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtrooms of their communities, CASA said in a news release.

The new CASAs are Deborah Wilson, of Northfield; David Goetz, of Northfield; LoriAnn Romanowski, of Ventnor; Sharon Wright, of Cape May; Claudean Burke, of Northfield; Lesley Graham, of Ocean City; Jane Murtha, of Mays Landing; and Risa DeQuattro, of North Wildwood.

Volunteers typically meet with key figures in each child's case — such as teachers, coworkers and counselors — and gather information into court reports that recommend services and resources regarding the child’s education, medical needs and overall wellbeing, CASA said.

“We are so thankful that these individuals stepped forward to take the role of advocate for children living in foster care,” said Director of Program Services Jennifer Valentine. “Their advocacy will have a profound effect on the lives of children and youth in our community. These new CASA volunteers are starting a journey that will help change the stories of the children they meet, and in the process, their lives will be changed as well.”

Anyone interested in joining CASA can attend a monthly informational session at 321 Shore Road or virtually. For more information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.

