New veterans clinic in Northfield to be ready by 2023

The 2016 suicide of a veteran who could not get timely mental health care illustrated the urgency of the situation. Charles Ingram, of Egg Harbor Township, set himself on fire on the lawn outside of the Northfield clinic, and the federal report that followed was highly critical of veterans services here.

Van Drew, a state senator at the time, cited Ingram's death and asked the VA to approve a pilot program that would allow South Jersey veterans to receive health care from local providers, and continued pushing for improved care.

“While we do not know all of the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, media reports indicate that veterans seeking care at the facility can experience lengthy delays in receiving treatment,” Van Drew wrote in a letter to then-Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert A. McDonald.

The VA admitted it had issues at its Northfield clinic and added four behavioral health and six medical staffers there, as well as an on-site clinic manager.

Another big change came in 2016, with an upgraded veterans clinic in Vineland. Nearly doubled in size, by year’s end it brought services such as hearing and vision not available in South Jersey before.