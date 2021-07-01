New veterans clinic in Northfield to be ready by 2023

NORTHFIELD — A long awaited new and larger veterans clinic will be built near the existing one off New Road here and will open in 2023, U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew's office said Thursday morning.
It will be the only Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in South Jersey that provides on-site radiology, greatly reducing travel times for local veterans, said Van Drew, R-2nd, who has been working with local veterans groups on the project. At 30,000 square feet, it will be three times the size of the current clinic.
"For far too long our South Jersey Veterans were forgotten about," he said in a press release. "They are every bit as noble, every bit as brave, and every bit as deserving as any veteran anywhere in our nation."
Veterans will now have access to three state-of-the-art clinics between Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties, he said. The new clinic will include primary care, women’s health, phlebotomy, specialty care, optometry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and home-based primary care and care in the community.
For decades, veterans and their advocates complained of a paucity of local health care options in South Jersey, which forced them to take buses to Philadelphia or Wilmington, Delaware for treatments.
Then in 2016, a concerted, bipartisan effort by federal and state legislators broke the logjam and began a series of dramatic improvements to services for the region’s veterans.
The 2016 suicide of a veteran who could not get timely mental health care illustrated the urgency of the situation. Charles Ingram, of Egg Harbor Township, set himself on fire on the lawn outside of the Northfield clinic, and the federal report that followed was highly critical of veterans services here.
Van Drew, a state senator at the time, cited Ingram's death and asked the VA to approve a pilot program that would allow South Jersey veterans to receive health care from local providers, and continued pushing for improved care.
“While we do not know all of the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, media reports indicate that veterans seeking care at the facility can experience lengthy delays in receiving treatment,” Van Drew wrote in a letter to then-Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert A. McDonald.
The VA admitted it had issues at its Northfield clinic and added four behavioral health and six medical staffers there, as well as an on-site clinic manager.
Another big change came in 2016, with an upgraded veterans clinic in Vineland. Nearly doubled in size, by year’s end it brought services such as hearing and vision not available in South Jersey before.
By the following year, the VA had developed partnerships with Cape Regional Medical Center, Shore Medical Center, Inspira Health Network and AtlantiCare that make more procedures available through the Veterans Choice Program. And it announced its plan to relocate its Cape May clinic from a double-wide trailer at the U.S. Coast Guard base to a new facility on the mainland.
The improvements continued in 2018 with a new veterans wing at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield and similar facilities at Eastern Pines Convalescent Center in Atlantic City, both opened under a five-year VA contract. Atlantic County was able to convince the VA to offer some of the same VA medical services that patients have been traveling more than 100 miles round trip to Delaware to receive.
The New Jersey Hospital Association trained seven teams — each containing a mental health professional and a veteran — to provide a Mental Health First Aid course to veterans, their families and caregivers. And the Wilmington VA Medical Center contracted to give South Jersey veterans increased access to specialty palliative, hospice, dementia and respite care through several long-term-care facilities in the region.
In 2020 a new, bigger outpatient clinic for veterans in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township opened.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
