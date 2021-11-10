New Veterans Clinic gets Planning Board approval for Northfield

NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Planning Board on Thursday said yes to plans for a new veterans’ health care center at 2101 New Road for a building more than double the size of an existing clinic nearby.
The facility will be built by Healthcare Realty Solutions LLC of Woodstown in Salem County. Plans call for the Veterans Administration to lease the property as a new health center, where veterans will be able to access more services.
Local officials, VA representatives and the owner of the company that is set to construct the building all praised the decision, while municipal planning documents describe the project as needed for local veterans.
John Berenato, the owner of Healthcare Realty Solutions, described the plan as a “great deal for our veterans.”
He plans to begin demolition of the existing building early in 2022, with construction expected to take about a year. The business now on the site, a windows and blinds company, is set to relocate to an expanded location, Berenato said. The plan is for the building to be ready for use by the winter of 2023.
Under the plans approved last week, the new facility will be far larger than the existing 10,000-square-foot clinic nearby. Documents filed with the application describe the planned building as more than 30,000 square feet.
That will allow more room for services to veterans, including five new exam rooms and a room for specialty procedures, such as dermatology, podiatry and wound care, according to Susana Cebula, a public affairs officer with the VA Medical Center in Wilmington. The VA clinics in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties fall under the VA Wilmington Healthcare System.
Plans are to offer veterans additional support on a number of issues, including for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and military sexual trauma. National statistics have found veterans at increased risk of suicide, with thousands of returning veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan experiencing PTSD or depression.
“This is an inherently beneficial use which is of value to the community because it serves the public good and promotes the general welfare by providing the appropriate services for veterans,” reads a document filed with the Planning Board.
Multiple veterans from the area spoke to the Northfield board in favor of the application. Many said they currently travel to Wilmington or Philadelphia for services or treatments that will be provided locally once the new clinic is built.
“The Wilmington Veteran Administration Medical Center’s goal is to bring health care to where residents reside,” said Vince Kane, the medical center director. “The approval from the city of Northfield’s Planning Board is one step closer to bringing state-of-the-art care to the South Jersey veteran community.´
“There are some other approvals that we’ll need, but this was the main hurdle,” said Jack Plackter, an attorney who represented the applicant in front of the Planning Board. He said he was happy to have the decision before Veteran’s Day.
The facility will also provide enough room for a focus on behavioral health, Cebula said, while according to Berenato it will also have a radiology section.
The facility will be used by veterans from throughout the area, according to Berenato. Plans call for a 10-year lease, with an option to extend that. Berenato did not say how much the building will cost to construct, saying plans have not been completed. He also declined to say how much the VA will pay for its use.
“I’m not at liberty to say,” he said. Cebula did not say how much the lease would cost, either.
The existing clinic will be returned to the landlord, she said, presumably to be rented again.
Having the new clinic near the existing one will make things easier for veterans using the services, she said, adding that the new site is close to public transportation stops.
At a recent meeting of the Northfield City Council, members of the governing body also praised the plan.
Berenato praised the city employees and the Planning Board members.
“The city of Northfield was fantastic to deal with,” he said. “They were super-cooperative.”
In 2020, an expanded outpatient clinic for veterans opened in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, replacing a much-smaller clinic at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May. The Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic is combined with other uses, including county services and private businesses, at the County Commons complex.
