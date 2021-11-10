New Veterans Clinic gets Planning Board approval for Northfield

“There are some other approvals that we’ll need, but this was the main hurdle,” said Jack Plackter, an attorney who represented the applicant in front of the Planning Board. He said he was happy to have the decision before Veteran’s Day.

The facility will also provide enough room for a focus on behavioral health, Cebula said, while according to Berenato it will also have a radiology section.

The facility will be used by veterans from throughout the area, according to Berenato. Plans call for a 10-year lease, with an option to extend that. Berenato did not say how much the building will cost to construct, saying plans have not been completed. He also declined to say how much the VA will pay for its use.

“I’m not at liberty to say,” he said. Cebula did not say how much the lease would cost, either.

The existing clinic will be returned to the landlord, she said, presumably to be rented again.

Having the new clinic near the existing one will make things easier for veterans using the services, she said, adding that the new site is close to public transportation stops.

At a recent meeting of the Northfield City Council, members of the governing body also praised the plan.