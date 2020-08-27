There were 20,175 new unemployment claims filed in New Jersey during the week ending Aug. 22, down 21% from the week before, the state reported Thursday.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the state's unemployment rate at 13.8% as of July, its latest data.
Nationally last week, just over 1 million people filed initial claims, a decrease of 98,000 from the week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. It estimates the nation's unemployment rate at 9.9%.
State officials said Wednesday New Jersey will apply for President Donald Trump's recently announced $300 subsidy through a new Federal Emergency Management Agency program, but they are still calling on federal lawmakers and Trump to reinstate a $600 per week federal subsidy for all unemployed.
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development expects to get approval within days for a grant through FEMA’s Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance program, said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. It provides up to $300 per week for a limited time to eligible individuals, on top of other unemployment compensation they receive.
The state won't match it with $100 a week in additional funds, with Gov. Phil Murphy saying the state cannot afford to do so. Most states participating in the plan have opted for the $300 level, officials said.
The $600 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement expired July 25, and Congress has failed to extend it.
FPUC provided the biggest pot of money to the unemployed in the state since the crisis began. From April 4 through July 25, it put $8.4 billion into the pockets of unemployed New Jerseyans, compared with about $4.4 billion from regular unemployment payments.
“While we will take whatever steps are necessary to get as much federal assistance to unemployed New Jersey workers as possible, the FEMA program provides half the benefit and only to a fraction of unemployed individuals and families struggling under the weight of this continuing pandemic,” Asaro-Angelo said. “It will end as soon as the funding runs out in a few weeks, it excludes people whose unemployment is not a direct result of COVID and it requires a separate application process that has not even been created yet.”
“It makes far more sense for Congress to extend the $600 supplement, which would require us to literally flip a switch to get those benefits flowing again,” Asaro-Angelo said.
The number of New Jersey workers who have exhausted unemployment and have claimed extended benefits rose to 16,123, with the total payout to this group exceeding $37 million. Up to 20 weeks of extended benefits kicks in for eligible claimants when all other federal and state benefits have been exhausted.
New Jersey's highest week for unemployment claims was March 29 to April 4, when 214,836 workers filed for benefits.
The week with the lowest number of new claims was Aug. 2 to 8, when 13,822 workers applied.
On Thursday, the personal finance online publication MoneyGeek released a study saying New Jersey has recovered 36% of the 646,000 jobs initially lost during the pandemic, giving it the 15th lowest recovery rate in the nation. The MoneyGeek study, “American Job Losses and Recovery by State,” used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to identify the lowest employment number since February 2020 versus February's employment levels to calculate the total number of lost jobs due to the coronavirus.
