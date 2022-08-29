New trash contract approved in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY – After a high-profile argument with Gold Medal Environmental this year – whose request for additional funds over their contract led to a tax hike in the city – City Council on Thursday approved a new contract with Pineland Construction.

The cost is $1.95 million a year. That’s $300,000 less than the city is spending this year, Mayor Jay Gillian said in a message to residents.

In Ocean City, and in other communities where the company had long-term contracts, Gold Medal requested more money to keep collecting the trash. The company cited increasing costs for fuel and labor.

In May, facing the possibility of disruptions to trash collection in the summer, the city agreed to pay an additional $770,000. The company had asked for $1.4 million.

At the meeting Thursday, Councilman Terry Crawley asked how the city would prevent something similar from happening with future contracts.

City administrator George Savastano said the contract includes a performance bond, to be renewed each year. He said the issue would not reoccur.

Gillian described the deal as fair to the contract and to taxpayers. He said the trash routes and services will remain the same as they were this year. In the summer, Ocean City collects household trash and recycling twice a week, and weekly in the off-season.