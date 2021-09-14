New Target in Somers Point inches closer to reality as signs touting its arrival go up

SOMERS POINT — With the posting of the familiar white concentric circles on a red background and the removal of the former big “K,” workers sparked a flurry of activity on social media this week.

Much of it boiled down to “The new Target is almost here.”

On Tuesday, crews were working inside and out at the former Kmart at 250 New Road, one of the anchor stores at Somers Point Plaza.

The signs are up on the front of the building, as is a help wanted sign.

But the store is not open yet.

“Our Somers Point store is planned to open later this year. We'll have more details to share as we get closer to opening the store,” a Target representative said via email Tuesday.

In December, the Somers Point Planning Board endorsed the site plan for the project.

“Without a doubt I think this is an asset to Somers Point,” Mayor Jack Glasser said at the time. He also sits on the Planning Board.

The new store will be 101,000 square feet. The average Target location is about 130,000 square feet, according to the company, but some stores are as small as 12,000 square feet.

The Kmart closed in 2019.

