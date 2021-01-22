New study changes coastal flooding thresholds for local tide gauges

Tidal gauges in Ship Bottom, Tuckerton, Absecon, South Dennis, Avalon and Stone Harbor now have the same starting points for calculating tide heights, putting them in line with long running stations such as Atlantic City and Sandy Hook.
As a result, the height in which coastal flooding occurs has changed for these locations, too. To make all the gauges uniform required adjustments of 0.1 or 0.2 feet - which translates to 1.2 to 2.4 inches. or 1.2. The exception was the tide gauge in South Dennis, which needed to revise its gauge by half a foot.
The adjustments now mean that minor coastal flooding now starts at 3 feet, instead of 2.8 feet above mean lower low water. In order to ensure that won't mean fewer reports of coastal flooding, as the standards have also changed.
"Mean lower low water takes the lower of the two low tides (in a day)," said Dean Iovino, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
The move to a universal measuring system of tide gauges across South Jersey is due to the efforts of the National Weather Service and its parent organization, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"The values are all set to correspond to the most recent 19-year tidal epoch, 1983 to 2001, so that everything is an apples to apples comparison when dealing with multiple tidal locations," Iovino said.
Many of these tidal gauges were not around in 1983. The gauges, which were installed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), used patchwork calculations to determine the corresponding heights for minor, moderate and major flood stages, as well as historical records. For example, Avalon's gauge at the Ingram Thorofare Bridge had continuous records since only 2000, according to the USHS.
The work to update the data was split between Iovino and the National Weather Service, part of NOAA.
"NOAA did a proper program to give a best calculation for what they should be. They updated that program and I used that to make adjustments... The National Ocean Service did it for a few places like Absecon and Tuckerton… They’re trying to bring those gauge points to more like the major ones like Atlantic City and Sandy Hook," Iovino said.
Iovino recalculated the data in bunches from north to south along the Jersey Shore in recent months. Ocean County was complete in November, while Atlantic and Cape May counties were completely updated in December.
Emergency managers are thankful for the updates.
"I'm just glad that they are addressing it and they are getting them to where they need to be," said Vince Jones, Director, Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management.
A full recalculation for all stations should take place by NOAA in 2024, using date from 2006 to 2024, when the latest 19-year tidal epoch is completed.
Iovino says those 2024 will likely change the number of coastal flooding events in the region.
"The new calculations will take into account the continued effects of sea level rise," Iovino said.
According to a Rutgers University report released in 2019, sea levels rose an average of 1.5 feet along the New Jersey coast from 1911 to 2019, compared with the global average of 0.6 feet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.