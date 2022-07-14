 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New street lights coming to Pacific Avenue in Wildwood

  • 0
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WILDWOOD — A grant-funded project will bring brighter lights to downtown Pacific Avenue while using less energy, city officials said Wednesday.

A $200,000 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs will help light up the business district, the city said in a news release.

It comes to the Pacific Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program through a Community Capital Needs grant, one of 13 grants totaling $3.75 million throughout the state.

The combined $364,017 in additional funding from the city’s 2022 Urban Enterprise Zone Assistance Funds, the Wildwood Business Improvement District and the City of Wildwood will go toward the project in keeping with the goal of "leveraging NPP funding to expand the resources and impact on the community,” reads the announcement from the city.

The Pacific Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program District forms a rectangle from East Taylor Avenue on the south, New Jersey Avenue on the west, East Oak Avenue on the north and Pacific Avenue on the east. The district includes Byrne Plaza, more than 50 businesses and numerous residences.

People are also reading…

The proposal calls for 143 light poles to be replaced with new LED fixtures. The new poles will include arms for banners for future marketing efforts. The current fixtures are described as obsolete. The new fixtures will be far more efficient and better simulate daylight, the city said.

“Without this grant, this lighting project would never have become a reality,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “This gave us the opportunity to complete a vital project that our community told us they wanted, but for which we had no imminent funding. The CCN NPP grant will go a long way in moving this project and our community forward.”

The project is scheduled to be completed next June.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Six people injured during the eighth bull run of San Fermin

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News