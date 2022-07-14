New street lights coming to Pacific Avenue in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A grant-funded project will bring brighter lights to downtown Pacific Avenue while using less energy, city officials said Wednesday.

A $200,000 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs will help light up the business district, the city said in a news release.

It comes to the Pacific Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program through a Community Capital Needs grant, one of 13 grants totaling $3.75 million throughout the state.

The combined $364,017 in additional funding from the city’s 2022 Urban Enterprise Zone Assistance Funds, the Wildwood Business Improvement District and the City of Wildwood will go toward the project in keeping with the goal of "leveraging NPP funding to expand the resources and impact on the community,” reads the announcement from the city.

The Pacific Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program District forms a rectangle from East Taylor Avenue on the south, New Jersey Avenue on the west, East Oak Avenue on the north and Pacific Avenue on the east. The district includes Byrne Plaza, more than 50 businesses and numerous residences.

The proposal calls for 143 light poles to be replaced with new LED fixtures. The new poles will include arms for banners for future marketing efforts. The current fixtures are described as obsolete. The new fixtures will be far more efficient and better simulate daylight, the city said.

“Without this grant, this lighting project would never have become a reality,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “This gave us the opportunity to complete a vital project that our community told us they wanted, but for which we had no imminent funding. The CCN NPP grant will go a long way in moving this project and our community forward.”

The project is scheduled to be completed next June.