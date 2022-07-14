New street lights coming to Pacific Ave in Wildwood

WILDWOOD – A grant-funded project will bring brighter lights to the Pacific Avenue downtown while using less energy, according to details release Wednesday by city officials.

A $200,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs will help light up the business district, the city announced.

It comes to the Pacific Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program, through a Community Capital Needs grant, one of 13 grants totally $3.75 million throughout the state.

The combined $364,017 in additional funding from the city of Wildwood’s 2022 Urban Enterprise Zone Assistance Funds, the Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID), and the City of Wildwood will go toward this project in keeping “with goal of leveraging NPP funding to expand the resources and impact on the community,” reads the announcement from the city.

The Pacific Avenue Neighborhood Preservation Program District forms a rectangle from East Taylor Avenue on the south, New Jersey Avenue on the west, East Oak Avenue on the north, and Pacific Avenue on the East. The district includes Byrne Plaza, more than 50 businesses, and numerous residences.

The proposals calls for 143 light poles to be replaced with new, LED fixtures. The new poles will include arms for banners that can help future marketing efforts. The current fixtures are described as obsolete. The new fixtures will be far more efficient and better simulate daylight, according to information from the city.

“Without this grant this lighting project would never have become a reality,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “This gave us the opportunity to complete a vital project that our community told us they wanted, but for which we had no imminent funding. The CCN NPP grant will go a long way in moving this project and our community forward.”

The project is scheduled to be completed next June.