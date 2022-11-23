New store opens in downtown Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new store downtown.
White Lotus, located at 601-A Asbury Ave., is a specialty brand, focused on handcrafted items such as crystals, all-natural bath and body products, CBD, essential oils and healing products.
For more information, call 609-382-5565.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.